Teresa Lynn Pace Thrift

WHITMIRE — Teresa Lynn Pace Thrift, 54, 239 Flint Hill Road, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

She was born in Union, SC, and was a daughter of Barbara Seymore Pace and David Monroe Pace of Whitmire.

Teresa was a retired employee of Renfro, Whitmire Plant and a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her parents, are her husband of 34 years, Marion W. "Buck" Thrift; children, Megan Nicole Thrift of Union, Logan McKenzie Thrift (Chelsea) of Whitmire; brother, Travis Monroe Pace of Whitmire; sister, Tina Joyce Pace of Whitmire; and her beloved grandchildren, Miabella Erskine Thrift, Cambree Lynn Thrift, Millie Marie Thrift.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 28, at 2 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church Family Life Center. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the church family life center.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home Whitmire.