Terry Curtis Harris

UNION — Mr. Terry Curtis Harris, 68, 103 Harris Circle, Union, S.C. received his heavenly wings on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Harris was born March 15, 1951 in Union, South Carolina, a son of the late Curtis Harris and Suzanne Walker Harris of Union, SC. He was a 1969 graduate of Jonesville High School. Mr. Harris was the owner/operator of Harris Land Clearing and Grading. He was a member of Lockhart Free Will Baptist Church and was a Mason.

Surviving are a son, Brian T. Harris (Brian Cleveland) of Simpsonville, SC; a daughter, Susan Harris Gilstrap and husband Jared; and his three beloved grandchildren, Madeline, Gabriel, and Lydia Gilstrap; a brother, Tony Harris (Cindy); a sister, Joanne Harris Smith; two nephews, Jamison Moss and Kyle Harris; and a special friend, Jerry White, of Blacksburg, SC.

He was predeceased by one sister, Glennis Harris Moss.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home conducted by the Rev. Jerry K. McKee. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Tony Harris, Jamison Moss, Jerry White, Kent Garner, Ted Adams, and Chad Ponder. The following are asked to sit in a group as the honorary guests: Debbie, Crystal (Todd), and Andrew Cavender, Sheriff David Taylor, Darwin and Lynne Allen, Jamie "Scissors" Gist, Truett Garner, Bobby Dehart, Gary Griffin, George Busbee, Wayne Harris, Ben Ivey, Dennis Roark, Charles Lee, Charles Adams, Allen Canupp, Wayne Moss and Ray Lemons.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the Union County Library System, 300 East South Street, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home of his daughter, Susan and Jared Gilstrap, 103 Cody Drive (Mount Vernon Estates), Union, SC.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com