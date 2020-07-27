THOMAS ANDREWS

Thomas McBride Andrews

WHITMIRE — Thomas McBride Andrews, 101, of Whitmire, widower of Mildred B. Andrews died July 23, 2020.

Born September 18, 1918, he was the son of Thomas McBride and Nellie Stone Andrews. He was a 1939 graduate of Whitmire High School and was a WWII veteran. He served in the Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theater with the Jolly Rogers bomber group. For 38 years, he was the postal carrier for the United States Postal Service for the town of Whitmire. Also known as Buddy or Big Papa, he was married to Mildred Blackmon Andrews for 70 years. Buddy also served as Troop 200 Scoutmaster and continued for 68 years. Buddy was a lifelong member of the Whitmire Methodist Church.

Surviving are his sons, Tommy Andrews (Linda) of Gray Court, Jimmy Andrews (Bet) of Whitmire, and David Andrews (Paula) of Whitmire; his six grandchildren, Niele Ferreira (Tony), Brian Andrews (Chrissy), Jamie Andrews (Lenka), Beth Faulk (Keith), David Andrews Jr., Amy Andrews; and six great grandchildren Isabella Ferreira, Aiden Ferreira, Tyler Andrews, Logan Andrews, Lukas Andrews, Nadia Andrews; and other extended family members. He is also survived by one brother William Andrews.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his 4 sisters.

A Private Service was held for the family at the Whitmire United Methodist Church. A Graveside Service was held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. at Whitmire Cemetery for family and close friends. The family will receive friends after the service. Masks will be required when social distancing is not possible.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Boy Scouts Troop 200 of Whitmire, Whitmire United Methodist Church or the Whitmire Rescue Squad. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire