Thomas Mobley

CARLISLE — Mr. Thomas Mobley, 59, husband of Mrs. Alice Smith, 516 Ferncliffe Road, Elgin, SC, died Friday, February 15, 2019 in Jacksonville Florida.

Mr. Mobley was born September 9, 1960, a son of the late Perry Curenton and Willie Mae Mobley.

Surviving including his wife are five sons, Terence Willingham, Thomas Willingham, Najee Smith, Thomas Gray, James Willingham; three daughters, Laquanta Mobley, Aysa Jasper, Shaketta Gray; five brothers, Roosevelt Tucker, John R. Glenn, John Curenton, Perry Curenton Jr., Kenneth Curenton; three sisters, Ernestine Rice, Willette Sims, Patricia Tucker; and six grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Outreach Deliverance Center. Burial will follow at Jeter Chapel AME Church.

Public viewing will be held Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family is at the home of his son, Thomas "Pap" Willingham, 101 Maid Marion Drive, Union, SC.

Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory has charge of the arrangements.

lewisfuneralhomeofunion.com