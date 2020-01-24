Timothy R. Vinson

JONESVILLE — Timothy Ray Vinson, 53, husband of 18 years to Elizabeth Vinson, of Jonesville.

Born in Union he was the son of William E. Vinson and the late Sara Vinson.

Timothy was a member of Browns Creek Baptist Church, Union, and enjoyed camping, racing, football and carpentry.

In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his children, Angela Kelley, Tony Kelley (Pamela) and Ella Black Gregory (Scott); grandchildren, Joe Thompson, Beth Thompson, Grace Kelley, Tonie Kelley, Jordan Cochran, Zoey Black and Landan Black; great-grandchildren, Albert Thompson, Johnny Luttner and Jayce Luttner; sister, Darlene Gregory (Gerald); brothers, Gene Vinson (Melissa) and Wayne Smith; very special friend, Ezell Smith; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Special friends from North Carolina, April and Scott Brown, Lisa and Chris Jones, Dee and Terry Hodge and Linda and Chad Emmett and many more special friends.

The family would like to thank everyone who supported Timothy during his battle.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Browns Creek Baptist Church, 110 Browns Creek Church Road, Union, SC 29379 at 3 p.m. with Pastor Robert Jarvis, Pastor Scott Cobb and Pastor Mike Bell officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Timothy Vinson Kidney Fund, Arthur State Bank, Union, SC.

The family will be at the home, 650 Hames Avenue, Jonesville, SC 29353.

Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory, Lyman.