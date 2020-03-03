Tina Eubanks Vaughan

JONESVILLE — Tina Eubanks Vaughan, 47, 4216 Jonesville Lockhart Highway, peacefully entered the gates of heaven, March 1, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Tina was born April 21, 1972. She was the daughter of Mrs. Deborah Murphy Bradburn and husband Montie of the home and Harold E. Eubanks, Jr. (Janet) of Union. Tina was a graduate of Union High School and was of the Baptist Faith.

Surviving in addition to her parents are two children, Derrian Vaughan and Richard (Hunter) Vaughan; two brothers, Curtis Eubanks (Denise) and Ed Eubanks (Amanda); nieces, Morgan Eubanks Sanders and Ansli Eubanks; nephews, Isaac Eubanks and Corbin Eubanks; great-nephew, Liam; and great-niece, Addison, all of Union. Tina is also survived by special cousins, Monica Quinn (Walter) and Chad Monroe (Brandi), all of Union.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Harold Sr. and Betty Eubanks; her maternal grandparents Ernest and Lois Murphy; aunts Brenda Monroe, Debbie Haney; uncles, Marshall Murphy, Ernest Jr. Murphy; and her first cousin Christie Eubanks Parker.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Lockhart First Baptist Church with Pastors Scott Cobb and Delos Blanton officiating. Private Burial will follow at Lockhart Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1:30-2:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service. The family is at the home.

Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory has charge of the arrangements.

