Tommie Lee Tucker

UNION — Funeral services for Tommie Lee Tucker will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Community Mortuary.

He was the son of the late Barry Tucker and Rhoda Mae Sims Tucker.

He graduated from Sims High School, served in the US Navy, and retired after thirty-six years from Norfolk Southern as a project supervisor.

He is survived by three sons, Ronald LaMont Means, Karlton Burkins, and Robbie Jeter; three daughters, Sharon (Paul) Williams, Kai Burkins, and Tiffany (Joshua) Conerly; three grandchildren; his companion, Vernice Cheek; three brothers, Howard "Pete" (Phyllis) Tucker, Willie Lewis (Sarah) Tucker, and Joseph "Pig" (Debra) Tucker; and one sister, Barbara Ann "Pookie" (Stanley) Bowser.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.