GAFFNEY — Anthony "Tony" Mark Hodge, 52, 207 Brittany Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Union, he is the husband of Beverly Pennington Hodge and son of Linda Fowler Hodge of Union and the late Marshall Lee Hodge. He was a graduate of Union High School and the University of South Carolina and employed by First Piedmont Federal Savings & Loan Association. He was a very active member of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and on various committees. He loved his family, Ham Radio, motorcycles, the guitar, camping and contemporary Christian music. Above all else, he was a devoted lover of Christ and strived to share the love of Jesus to everyone he encountered.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother is a daughter, Bethany La'el Robertson (Chazz) of Gaffney; a son, Casey Tyler Cash (Noelle) of Gaffney; a sister, Brandi Monroe (Chad) of Union; his mother-in-law, Oveda Atkinson of Blacksburg; grandchildren, Collin James Cash and Nataleigh Marie Cash; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Matthew James Cash; an infant brother, William McSwain Hodge; and grandmother, Edythe Fowler Sanlin.

The family received friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at First Baptist Church. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. at the Church with Dr. Jim McClure and Dr. Tommy Huddleston officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens and the family will also receive friends following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Youth Retreat Scholarship Fund (In Memoriam of Tony Hodge) for First Baptist Church of Gaffney, 200 North Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

