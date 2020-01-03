Jeter

UNION — Funeral services for Tyvin Marquis "TyDow" Jeter, 40, 122 Horseshoe Circle, Union, SC will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Wyatt's Chapel Baptist Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy J. Jeter; three brothers, Charles (Lois) Jeter, III, Adrian Jeter, and Eugene (Alicia) Jeter; and five sisters, Charlene Lott, Dollie (Rex) Stevens, Jill Jeter, Wanda Jeter, and Loretta Jeter.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.