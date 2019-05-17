Ulyss 'Ansel' Gilliam

BUFFALO — Mr. Ulyss "Ansel" Gilliam, 74, husband of Sara Whitmire Gilliam of 2722 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Buffalo, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Gilliam was born in Whitmire, October 12, 1944, a son of the late Ulyss Able Gilliam and Ruth Honeycutt Gilliam. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and attended Gardner Webb University. He retired as a computer programmer. Mr. Gilliam was a member of Duncan Acres United Methodist Church and the Duncan Masonic Lodge # 256.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Lena G. Mitchell of Buffalo and Althea G. Burnett of Union; two sisters, Shelia Neal and Mandy Gilliam, both of Greenville; five grandchildren, A.J. Mitchell, Victor Mitchell, Scarlet Sherbert, Hailey Sherbert and Jonathan Sherbert; great-grandchildren, Ashton Sherbert, Hunter Edwards, Roman Mitchell, Rhett Crawford and Remington Sherbert.

Mr. Gilliam was predeceased by a brother, Bob Gilliam.

The family would like to express a special Thank You to the staff and nurses of Heartland Hospice Care for their care and concern of Mr. Gilliam.

A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Duncan Acres United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Merritt Wentz. Visitation will be held from 3-4 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Duncan Acres United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 216, Union SC 29379 or to Heartland Hospice Care, 421 SE Main Street, Simpsonville, SC 29681.

The family will be at the home, 2722 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Buffalo.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

(www.holcombefuneralhome.com)