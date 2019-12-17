Vennie Rayford Jacobs

WHITMIRE — Vennie Rayford Jacobs of Whitmire, S.C., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019, following a lengthy illness at her family home in Whitmire. She was born May 2, 1927, to the late James Rayford and Marie Rabb Rayford.

She attended Newberry County public schools, graduated from Benedict College in Columbia, SC, was a member of Sims Chapel Baptist Church, and was a retired South Carolina educator.

She is survived by her brother, Reverend Dolphus (the late Dorothy) Rayford of Whitmire; a stepdaughter, Wanda (Milton) Lewis and family; a stepson William (Estrella) Jacobs, Jr and family; a nephew, Reverend Stanley (Robin) Rayford and family; a niece, Myrna (Charles) Johnson and family; first cousins, Helen (Otis) Gaither and Jimmy (Paris) Rayford and their families; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Jacobs, Sr.; and sister, Ruby Rayford Sanders.

Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Sims Chapel Baptist Church located on Sims Chapel Road in Whitmire, S.C. Open viewing will be at the church prior to the service from 12-1 p.m.

Hunter Funeral Home in Whitmire is in charge of the arrangements