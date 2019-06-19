Vickie Rector Alexander

JONESVILLE — Mrs. Vickie Rector Alexander, 64, wife of Kenneth Dean Alexander, 220 Park Drive, Jonesville, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Alexander was born in June 23, 1954 in Union, a daughter of the late Earl Gault Rector and Avonelle Lipsey Rector. She was a graduate of Jonesville High School and retired as Manager from Willard Oil Company. Mrs. Alexander was a member of Jonesville Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Surviving are three daughters, Jennifer Denise Alexander of Jonesville, DeAnn Alexander Tucker and husband Richard of Waco, TX, and Marah Lea Alexander of Jonesville; three special daughters, Marsha Gossett of Union, B.J. Lillard of Simpsonville, and Tiara Mills of Mississippi; one sister, Karen V. Whitehead and husband Charles of Union; two brothers, Frances Earl "Buddy" Vaughan of Jonesville and Earl Eugene Rector of Union; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by two sisters, Tammy Tilley and Miriam Jan Cooper; and two brothers, Stanley Vaughan and Steve Rector.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Holcombe's Jonesville Chapel, conducted by the Rev. Scott Cannon. Burial will follow at Lee Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Alan Rector, Jason Rector, Rodney Woody, Nathan Alexander, Jason Alexander, Larry Wayne Knox, and Robbie Hames.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening, June 19, 2019 at Holcombe's Jonesville Chapel, 145 Hames Ave, Jonesville, SC 29353.

Memorials may be made to St. Baldrics Foundation, 1333 South Mayflower Ave, Suite 400, Monrovia, CA 91016.

The family is at the home, 220 Park Drive, Jonesville, SC 29353.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com