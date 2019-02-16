Viola 'Polly' Washington

UNION — Funeral services for Viola Rodgers "Polly" Washington, 89, 105 Walnut Street, Union, SC, will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Woodson Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

She was the daughter of the late Eddie Rodgers and Viola Elizabeth Robinson Rodgers. She was a member of Woodson Chapel Baptist Church and served as president of the Missionary Ministry. She was a graduate of Sims High School and received an associate degree from Friendship Junior College. She retired as credit manager of Sears, Roebuck and Company in Troy, MI.

She is survived one sister, Frances Dawkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the home of her sister, Frances Dawkins, 112 Ferguson Lane, Union, SC.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.