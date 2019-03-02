Virgil Maurice Rochester

HIDDEN MEADOWS, ESCONDIDO, CA — Virgil Maurice Rochester of Hidden Meadows, Escondido went home to the Lord at 2:28 a.m. on February 21 surrounded by his beloved family.

Virgil, the son of James Edwin "Eddie" and Martha Ann Rochester was born on August 14, 1925 in Jonesville, South Carolina.

Virgil met his future wife, Annie Laurie Foster, when they were under the age of five years old. They reconnected as young adults and married in 1946. Virgil served in the United States Navy in World War II and entered into private law practice as a full partner with John D. Long of Union, South Carolina in 1950. When the Korean War broke out, he was called up for active duty and took a commission as a Judge Advocate General in the United States Air Force where he served until 1975. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, he joined the Legal Department of Science Applications International Corporation and worked there until he retired in 1989. Virgil was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He enjoyed golfing and spending time working on his avocado grove and with his wife Annie whom he was married to for over 70 years.

Surviving family members are his four children, Phyllis Vaquera of San Marcos CA, Patricia Hylton of Lindsay CA, Virgil Rochester Jr. of Las Vegas, and John Rochester of Kaiserslautern Germany. Other survivors are his ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be held on March 4 at Allen Brothers Mortuary, San Marcos from 2:30-4:30 p.m. He will be buried at Miramar National Cemetery on March 5 at 9 a.m. with full military honors. For those planning to attend, please be there by 8:30 a.m.