UNION — Ms. Virginia "Ginger" Chalk, 73, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Ellen Sagar Nursing Home.

Ms. Chalk was born in Union, June 30, 1946 a daughter of the late John H. and Ruth Abbott Chalk. She was a graduate of Union High School and attended North Greenville College. She was the form owner of the Merle Norman Studio in Union and was a member of Duncan Acres United Methodist Church.

Surviving are a son, John Houser and wife Keri Jean of Charlotte, NC; two sisters, Carole Gleason and Rebecca Lipford and husband Lee, all of Moore; one niece and nephew, Savannah and Rusty Lipford; and a special friend and caregiver, George Anne Rouse.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Union Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Merritt Wentz. The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duncan Acres United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 216, Union, SC 29379.

Published in Union Daily Times from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
