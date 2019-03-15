Virginia Marcelle Galloway Douglas

UNION — Mrs. Virginia Marcelle Galloway Douglas, 87, 296 Meansville Road, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ellen Sagar Nursing Home.

Mrs. Douglas was born December 2, 1931 in Easley, a daughter of the late Retired Major E. Lloyd Galloway and Ruth Ledford Tollison. She was retired as Property Manager from Meadow Wood Property Management in Tampa, FL. Mrs. Douglas was a member of the National Apartment Association for over 30 years. She was of the Baptist Faith.

Surviving are two daughters, Terena "Tina" Ruth Beauregard and Melinda "Lindy" Daum and friend Ricky Duckett, both of Union; two sons, Michael A. Albee and wife Teresa of Jonesville and John W. Albee and wife Marilyn of Orlando, FL; one sister, Mary Lee Caldwell of Lexington; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her step father, Roy Tollison; and a brother, Charles D. Tollison.

A celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Covenant Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Wayne Cooke, Rev. Scott Cobb, and Rev. Shannon Faulkner. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Bill Randall, Chris Sumner, Ricky Duckett, Kenny Proctor, Scott Wells and Jake Sumner. The Mike Lovelace Sunday School Class, Pearl Crocker, Marlo Gist, Charlie Painter, Frank Sprouse, and John Tucker are asked to sit in a group.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday evening at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ellen Sagar Nursing Center for their love and care of Mrs. Douglas.

Memorials may be made to Covenant Baptist Church, 100 Medical Sciences Drive, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home of her daughter, Melinda Daum, 116 Mudbridge Road, Buffalo, SC 29321.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com