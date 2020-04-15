Wanda White Carter

UNION — Mrs. Wanda White Carter, 53, wife of Eddie Carter, 135 Echo Valley Road, Union, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Carter was born November 6, 1966 in Union, a daughter of Barbara Blackwell Lamb and husband Ronnie and the late Leroy White, Jr. She was a 1985 graduate of Union High School and was Owner of Carter's Auto Sales. Mrs. Carter was a member of Brown's Creek Baptist Church and Don't Quit Get Fit.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Phillip Carter and Brooke Carter, both of the home; a sister, Margaret Perlich and husband Dominic of Lexington; a brother, Rodney White and wife Sherry of Chapin; her best friends Amy and Abby McCarley; her father-in-law, Floyd W. Carter of Union; a brother-in-law, Mike Carter and wife Michelle of Union; a sister-in-law, Gina Floyd and husband Tim of Union; her fur baby, Millie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Union Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Mike Bell and Rev. John Lee.

Active pallbearers will be Kyle Ford, Shannon Huffman, Dray Davis, Corbin Eubanks, Cody McCarley, and Nicholas Shetley.

Memorials may be made to Browns Creek Baptist Church, Building Fund, 110 Browns Creek Church Road, Union, SC 29379 or to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family is at the home, 135 Echo Valley Road, Union, SC 29379.

