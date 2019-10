Lowcock

UNION — Memorial services for Mr. Wayne Lowcock will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the First United Pentecostal Church, 313 Old Buffalo, Rd., Union.

Mr. Lowcock, 81, passed away at his home on August 12, 2019. He was the widower of Elocyle Glidden Lowcock.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Halter Association of Spartanburg, 1400 Carolina Country Club Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29302.

