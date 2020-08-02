William A. 'Buddy' Peay

JONESVILLE — William A. "Buddy" Peay, 94, of White Oak at North Grove, Spartanburg and formerly of Jonesville passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Mr. Peay was born on May 18, 1926 to John B. and Celeste Caston Peay in Winnsboro, SC. He was raised in Pageland, SC and graduated from Pageland High School and from Clemson College with a bachelor's degree in Agriculture Education. He served four years in the US Air Force and returned to Pageland to teach at Ruby High School. There he met his future wife, the former Jane A. Warner. They moved to Jonesville in 1957. Mr. Peay taught at Jonesville High and Chester Middle Schools. He was a long-time member of New Hope United Methodist Church, serving as needed. He enjoyed farming and gardening throughout his life and was able to continue both well into his 80's.

Surviving in addition to his wife Jane, are four children and their spouses, Janelle P. "Jan" and Robert G. Knox, II of Tampa, FL, Warner A. "Buck" and Kim Scarborough Peay of Jonesville, John "Jay" and Donna Arledge Peay of Clinton, SC, and Kenneth R. "Ken" and Leadaire Spencer Peay of Buford, GA; seven grandchildren, Hailey P. Martin and husband Wade of Boiling Springs, SC, Hannah P. Anthony and husband Will of Lake Greenwood, SC, Candace "Cea" K. Hartley and husband Josh of Tampa, FL, Robert G. "Bert" Knox, III of Tampa, FL, Julia "Celeste" Peay of Boston, MA, William "Spencer" Peay of Athens, GA, and "Jay" Warner Peay of Atlanta, GA.; great-grandson, William "Hayes" Martin and great-granddaughter, Peyton L. Hartley; his sister, Mrs. Betty P. Davis of Davidson, NC; sisters-in-law, Ann C. Peay of Pageland, SC and Mary Ann P. Miles of Columbia, SC; several cousins and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Peay was predeceased by three brothers, a sister-in-law and a brother-in-law, John B. and wife LaRose R. Peay of Monroe, NC, Nick A. Peay of Pageland, SC, Cunningham "Chink" Peay of New Bern, NC, and M. L. "Bud" Davis of Davidson, NC.

The family extends special thanks to the staff and medical team at White Oak at North Grove and to Hospice Care of SC for their care of Mr. Peay.

In consideration, respect, and care of church members and friends, a graveside service is planned at New Hope United Methodist Church conducted by the Reverend Jim Ivey for family members.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 787, Jonesville, SC 29353; Hospice Care of SC, 100 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307; or a charity of your choice.

