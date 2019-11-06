William Dale "Bill" Burley

MOULTRIE, Ga. — William Dale "Bill" Burley, 52, of Moultrie, Ga., and formerly of Spartanburg, S.C., died Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home.

A gathering of family and friends was held at 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Cobb Funeral Chapel in Moultrie, Ga.

Born March 14, 1967 in Asheville, N.C., he was the son of Larry Wayne Burley and Joyce Ann Scott Burley. Bill loved all things hunting and fishing, working in his vegetable garden, wood working and spending time with his granddaughter, Lanie, and his dog, Misty Blue

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, George W. Burley; and two uncles, Lattie Whittemore and Chris Scott.

Survivors, in addition to his mother and father of Moultrie, include three children, Wesley Keith Burley of Jonesville, S.C., "Bubba" Burley and wife Lakin of Moultrie and Brittaney Burley Schwing and husband Scott of Tifton; two brothers, David Burley of Valdosta and Michael Burley of Moultrie; three grandchildren, Lanie Burley, Liam Burley and Jacob Schwing; and his paternal grandmother, Jewell McMillan of Moultrie. He also had a close relationship with multiple aunts, uncles and cousins in North Carolina and South Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Fabry Disease Foundation, 4301 Connecticut Ave., N.W., Washington, D.C. 20008 or the Humane Society of Moultrie and Colquitt County, P.O. Box 2915, Moultrie, Ga 31776.

Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

