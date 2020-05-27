WILLIAM CLOWNEY
William Edrington Clowney UNION — William Edrington Clowney, 87, of Union passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born in Fairfield County, he was the son of the late John Spratt and Marie Crowder Clowney. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rosa-Lee Pridemore Clowney; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 276 Highway 215 N, Blair, SC 29015. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Clowney family.

Published in Union Daily Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
