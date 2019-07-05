William Herman Crocker

UNION — William Herman Crocker, 97, 1508 Berry Farm Road, Union, widower of Dorothy Henson Crocker, died July 3, 2019, after an extended illness.

Mr. Crocker was a son of the late Robert and Inez Pressley Crocker and a member of Mon-Aetna Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and usher for many years. A veteran of World War II, Mr. Crocker owned and operated a dairy farm in the Santuck community where he also served on the Santuck Hebron Water Company committee.

Mr. Crocker is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Beth and Terry Comer of Matthews, NC, and June and Edward Farr of Prosperity, SC; one granddaughter, Claire Craig (Andrew) of Charlotte, NC; three grandsons, Andy Farr (Devin) of Union, SC, Chris Farr (Brynley) of Chapin, SC, and Cameron Farr of Prosperity, SC; two great-granddaughters, Emma and Elise Craig; and three great-grandsons, WH Farr, Jack Farr and Christopher Farr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Mon Aetna Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Chris Gulledge. Burial with Military Honors will be at Rosemont Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Evans Crocker, Tom Crocker, Tyler Crocker, Hope Garner, George Goings and Steve Koskela.

The following are asked to sit as a group: past and present board members of Santuck Hebron Water Company and honorary pallbearers Ned Bell, Norris Fowler, John Neely Pressley, Kirk Pressley and Tom Brown Pressley.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the services.

Memorials may be made to Mon Aetna Baptist Church, 1431 Lockhart Highway, Union, SC, or to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com