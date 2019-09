McAbee

McCLELLANVILLE — William E. McAbee, 65, of McClellanville, SC, (formerly of Union, SC) passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Morningside Baptist Church, Union, SC. The family will receive friends following the service in the Family Life Center.