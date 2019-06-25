William G. Kell

UNION — Mr. William Gene Kell, 94, husband of Donna Nitz Kell, 106 Churchill Street, Union, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Pacifica Senior Living in Spartanburg.

Mr. Kell was born in Imboden, AK, August 21, 1924, but lived in Niles, MI during his formative years. He was a son of the late William Washington Kell and Marie Graham Kell. He was a graduate of Michigan State University on the GI Bill and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Mr. Kell retired from The Whirlpool Corporation and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Union.

Mr. Kell was a veteran of the US Army during World War II and served with the 14th Armored Division, 25th Tank Battalion. He was the recipient of a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star for Valor, a Distinguished Service Medal, and numerous other campaign medals.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Sheryl Price and husband Rusty of Union, Diane Gayle Kell and husband Russell Stolins of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Merrilee Kell Clark of Greenville, and Karen Jean Kell and husband David Bailey of Goose Creek; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Kell was predeceased by a sister Patricia Ann Priest.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Gary Byrd. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be Saturday from 2-3 p.m. at the church prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 201 South Church Street, Union, SC 29379 or to a .

The family will be at the home 106 Churchill Street, Union.

