William Rayburn Smith

UNION — Mr. William Rayburn Smith, 74, husband of Mattie Stoudemire Vanderford, 124 City View Circle, Union, passed away, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Smith was born June 7, 1945 in Newberry, a son of the late Floyd Monroe Smith and Edna Tobias Smith. He was a graduate of Newberry High School and retired as an electrician from I.B.E.W. Mr. Smith was a member of Hebron Baptist Church and the Union Elk's Lodge BPO No. 1321.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two special children, Julie Renee Kirby and Christopher Scott Vanderford; a brother, Maxie Smith; four special grandchildren, Destiney, Dalton, Kensley and Dakota Vanderford; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Floyd Smith and Toby Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Hebron Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Brian Childers. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends immediately following the services at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hebron Baptist Church, 143 Hebron Church Road, Union, SC 29379 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

The family is at the home, 124 City View Circle, Union, SC 29379.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com