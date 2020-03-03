William Earl Sprouse

UNION — Mr. William Earl Sprouse, 69, of Harris Drive, Union, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Mr. Sprouse was born in Union, October 16, 1950, a son of the late Mary Crocker Arthur and husband Bill and the late Henry Earl Sprouse and wife Sara. He was a 1968 graduate of Union High School and had been employed with the Union County YMCA for the past 25 years. Mr. Sprouse had also worked with the state and county government and also worked in real estate. He remained an active supporter of Union High School and the Booster Club. He was a member and volunteer with the Union County Historical Society, a member of the Civitan Club and was a Mason. He was an avid Gamecock Fan and member of the Union County Gamecock Club.

An active member of Mon Aetna Baptist Church, he was a member of the choir and the Adult Men's Sunday School Class. William Earl enjoyed traveling and spending time with his many friends. He leaves behind a community who will miss his generous smile and sharp wit.

Surviving are a number of cousins including, Jan Brannon and husband Keith of Greenville, James Crocker Jr. and wife Nancy of Spartanburg and Harold Crocker, Jr. and wife Diane of New York.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Mon Aetna Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Chris Gulledge and Rev. Benny Green. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Thursday at the church prior to the services.

Memorials may be made to the Mon Aetna Baptist Church Building Fund, 1431 Lockhart Highway, Union, SC 29379 or to the Union Co. Historical Society, 127 W. Main Street, Union, SC 29379.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com