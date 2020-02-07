William Brooks Sumner, Jr.

LANCASTER — Mr. William Brooks Sumner, Jr., 77, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at MUSC-Lancaster.

He was born October 15, 1942 in Union, SC, a son of the late William Brooks Sumner, Sr. and Etta Ward Sumner. Mr. Sumner was a member of Wade Memorial Presbyterian Church. He was a loving husband for 57 years, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Mr. Sumner loved to ride his lawn mower, enjoyed deer and rabbit hunting. He also enjoyed sitting on his sun porch watching the birds. Mr. Sumner loved the Lord and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Jackson Masonic Lodge #53, a member of the Lunch Time Rotary for 32 years and a Paul Harris Fellow. Mr. Sumner was a lifetime member of the South Carolina Police Chief Association where he served two times as President. He served the South Carolina National Guard in Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Mr. Sumner was a lay Pastor, serving churches in Lancaster and Chester Counties. He was a present member of the Lancaster County School District Board, a former Lancaster City Council Member and former Interim Director of Lancaster Children's Home.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Sumner was held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Edward McColl, Rev. Paul Smith and Rev. Dan Vincent officiating. Burial was private.

Mr. Sumner is survived by his wife, Virginia Allen Sumner of Lancaster; a son, Ken "Bighouse" Sumner and his wife Dawn of Florence; a daughter, Casey S. Cato and her husband Jeff of Lancaster; a sister, Shirley Burnett of Union, SC; and five grandchildren, Joshua Cato, Jonathan Cato, Jacob Cato, Kathleen Sumner and Lee Mozingo.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Sumner and John Sumner; and three sisters, Ruby Hewitt, Geraldine Hayes and Katie Foster.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home, 428 Camellia Circle, Lancaster.

