William M. Turner

UNION — Mr. William Miles "Bill" Turner, 73, of Bluebird Road, Union, widower of Bonita Medford Turner, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care.

Mr. Turner was born February 26, 1946, a son of the late Claude and Jessie Knighton Turner. He retired as a long-haul truck driver and was a member of Christian Fellowship Baptist Church. Mr. Turner was retired from the US Army having served in the Vietnam War.

Surviving are a granddaughter, Kelsey Leigh Turner serving in the US Navy in Virginia; a grandson, Andrew Michael Turner of Greenville and a sister, Mary Sue Black and husband Sandy of Titusville, FL.

Mr. Turner was predeceased by his only son, David Michael Turner; three sisters, Elizabeth Turner, Pearl Turner and Katherine Harkins and two brothers, Wofford Turner and Jim Turner.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Christian Fellowship Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Randy Smith. Burial with Full Military Honors will be at Union Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday evening at Christian Fellowship Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29315.

The family will be at the home of Scott and Kim Ruby, 111 Forest Meadow Avenue, Buffalo.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com