William Jackson Vinson

UNION — Mr. William Jackson "Jack" Vinson, 90, 634 Brown's Creek Road, Union, husband of 71 years to Sara Sinclair Vinson, crossed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on December 8, 2019 after an extended illness.

Mr. Vinson was born on March 10, 1929, a son of the late Thomas Jefferson and Mamie Mitchell Vinson. He attended Kelly Pinckney School and retired after 49 years will Milliken and Co. He also retired after 10 plus years from the Union County Recycling Center.

Mr. Vinson was a faithful and devoted member of Fairview Baptist Church where he previously served as Deacon and Usher. He was a fantastic, loving and exceptional Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Great-Great Grandfather, Uncle, Friend and "Pa." He leaves behind a legacy of faith, strength and devotion to his family and all who knew him.

Mr. Vinson served in the South Carolina Army National Guard and the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free Masons of South Carolina.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Brenda V. Reid of Myrtle Beach; and a son, William "Wayne" Vinson and special friend, Patsy Gibson of Union. He has five grandchildren, Angela E. Reid, Sandy L. Reid and Paige R. Raszman of Myrtle Beach, and Timothy W. Vinson and wife Celia and Monica L. Vinson of Gaffney. He has seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers, Jake Vinson and wife Olie Mae and H.A. "Buck" Vinson; and a number nieces and nephews.

Mr. Vinson was predeceased by a son-in-law, Jimmy W. Reid; sisters, Corrine V. (Nanzetta) Hart and Gertrude V. (Herman) Duckett; and brothers, Jeff (Cleo) Vinson, Tom (Zora) Vinson, J.E. Vinson; and a sister-in-law, Bessie Vinson.

A celebration of life service was held 1 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Ross Wilson and Rev. Bob Cato. Burial was at Brown's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church prior to the services.

Active pallbearers will be Bill Steen, Timothy Vinson, Bird Ivey, Steve Wix, Wade Lee Hart, Donnie Horne and Robin Duckett.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mr. Vinson's nephews and past and present Deacons of Fairview Baptist Church. Caregivers with Hospice Care of South Carolina are asked to sit in a group.

The family wishes to say a special "Thank You" to Hospice Care of South Carolina especially to caregivers, Rachel Dean, Michelle Maness, Sherry Freeman, Chaplain Andrew Fisher and Susan Fowler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church P.O. Box 37, Union SC 29379 or to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 408 North Duncan ByPass, Union, SC 29379.

The family will be at the home, 634 Brown's Creek Road, Union.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com