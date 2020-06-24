WILLIE MURPHY
1944 - 2020
Willie B. Murphy

JONESVILLE — Mr. Willie B. Murphy, 311 Alman Street, Jonesville, SC, passed away on June 19, 2020 at Ellen Sager Nursing Center.

He was born in Jonesville, SC, on April 8, 1944, to the late Joe B. Murphy and Lille Mae Salter. He leaves his wife, Brenda Murphy of the home. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and worked at The Kohler Company. He was educated in the Union County Public School System and graduated from Sims High School.

He also leaves his daughter, Vonda Stewart of Spartanburg, SC and son Bradley (Christina) Murphy of Buffalo, South Carolina; a brother, Alexander Murphy of Gaffney, SC; a special cousin, Jerry Gory of Jonesville, SC; a sister-in-law, Magdalene Pride of Union, SC and a brother-in-law, David Pride of Jonesville, SC; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends to cherish his memory.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with Minister Malachi Rodgers officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family will receive friends at 149 Mudbridge Road in Buffalo, SC at the home of their son.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Union Community Funeral Home (Free's).



Published in Union Daily Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Union Community Funeral Home
JUN
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Union Community Funeral Home
219 W Main St
Union, SC 29379
(864) 427-0631
