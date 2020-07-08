1/
WILLIE THOMPSON
Willie Mae Thompson

JONESVILLE — Willie Mae Thompson, 83, of Jonesville, SC, passed away Wednesday afternoon.

A native of Union County, she was the daughter of the late Willie Monroe Hughes and the late Mary Rice, and the widow of Leo Thompson Sr. Mrs. Thompson attended Union County public schools and was a member of Wyatt's Chapel Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Leo Th0mpson Jr.; one daughter, Martha Ann Browning; five sisters, Pearl Johnson, Ruth Sims, Doris Walker, Sara Smith, and Natalie Lee Smith; one brother, Roosevelt Hughes.

She is survived by two sons, Terry (Linda) Thompson and Harry Gene Thompson; four daughters, Ruth (Melvin) Jeter, Shirley (Lonnie) Mobley, Janet Epps, and Rebecca (Travelis) Brown; one sister, Mary Davis; twenty-two grandchildren, thirty-eight great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.



Published in Union Daily Times from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
