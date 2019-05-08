Wilma Sue White Kellett

UNION — Mrs. Wilma Sue White Kellett, 89, 105 Bridletrail Lane, Union, widow of Robert A. Kellett, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Kellett was born November 1, 1929 in Rockmart, GA a daughter of the late Robert N. White and Eula Mae Ferguson White.

Surviving are two sons, John Kellett (Beverly) of Greenville and James Kellett (Alecia) of Easley; a brother, Roland Paul White; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by three brothers, Robert B. White, Jere F. White and Eugene F. White; and one sister, Hazel M. White.

A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home in Union, SC.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Prospect Church in Rockmart, GA conducted by the Rev. Larry Davis. Burial will follow in the New Prospect Cemetery in Rockmart, GA.

Active pallbearers will be Timothy White, Bert White, Doug Kellett, David Kellett, Mark Caffery, Conner Caffery, Michael Duane Kellett, and Ryan Kellett.

Visitation in Rockmart, GA will be held from 7-9 p.m. at Freeman Harris Funeral Home.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

