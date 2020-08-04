1/
WILMA WIX
Wilma Valentine Wix

UNION — Mrs. Wilma Valentine Wix, 94, formerly of Barnado Road, Union, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 in Spartanburg.

Mrs. Wix was born January 25, 1926, a daughter of the late Samuel Nathan Valentine and Nellie Mae King Valentine. She was retired from the S.C. Forestry Commission and was a member of Mt. Joy Baptist Church.

Surviving are her grandchildren, Shana Cousino and husband Mark, Rhonda Black and husband Allen and Darren Wix, all of Union; and several great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Wix was predeceased by a daughter, Doris Wix; and a grandson, Hayward Baber.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Mt. Joy Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Brad Goodale.

Memorials may be made to Union Co. Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 951, Union, SC 29379.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com



Published in Union Daily Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
