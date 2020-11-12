1/1
Alba Lucia Lopez Rodriguez
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alba Lucia Lopez Rodriguez was born in Medellin, Colombia, to Jose Daniel Lopez Toro and Briselda Silva De Lopez and was the oldest of seven children.
Alba passed away at Adventist Health Sonora on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
She is survived by her mother, Briselda; son, Rod Galvez and wife, July; and grandchildren Valeria, Daniel and Nicolas. She has numerous siblings, their spouses, nephews and nieces. She was sister-in-law to Gerry and Karen Rodriguez,
Alba was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Rodriguez, and her father, Jose Daniel Lopez Toro.
She was a sports enthusiast and an avid accomplished golfer. Alba participated in many tournaments both locally and throughout California. She enjoyed the regular weekly competitions at Sonora golf courses and was active in organizing the "Friday Friends" Ladies Golf Club.
Alba had a special tenderness for animals and always owned beautiful exotic birds, which she lovingly tended and referred to as "her babies."
She was sweet, funny, and good hearted, and will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Patrick's Parish Hall. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.
Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home
225 Rose St
Sonora, CA 95370
(209) 532-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved