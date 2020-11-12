Alba Lucia Lopez Rodriguez was born in Medellin, Colombia, to Jose Daniel Lopez Toro and Briselda Silva De Lopez and was the oldest of seven children.

Alba passed away at Adventist Health Sonora on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

She is survived by her mother, Briselda; son, Rod Galvez and wife, July; and grandchildren Valeria, Daniel and Nicolas. She has numerous siblings, their spouses, nephews and nieces. She was sister-in-law to Gerry and Karen Rodriguez,

Alba was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Rodriguez, and her father, Jose Daniel Lopez Toro.

She was a sports enthusiast and an avid accomplished golfer. Alba participated in many tournaments both locally and throughout California. She enjoyed the regular weekly competitions at Sonora golf courses and was active in organizing the "Friday Friends" Ladies Golf Club.

Alba had a special tenderness for animals and always owned beautiful exotic birds, which she lovingly tended and referred to as "her babies."

She was sweet, funny, and good hearted, and will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Patrick's Parish Hall. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.

Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store