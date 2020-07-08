Albert "Ab" Melvin Bolter Jr., age 77 years, passed away from complications of Parkinson's on June 24, 2020. Ab was born and raised in Soulsbyville. He attended Soulsbyville Elementary (valedictorian), Sonora High, Modesto Junior College and Humboldt State before settling as a lifelong Tuolumne County resident. While at Sonora High, Ab acted in plays and was voted Most Valuable Choir Student. He was most at home in nature, and enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, and tending the Bolter Ranch property on Rawhide Road with its menagerie of animals - cows, sheep, chickens, pigeons, pigs, ducks, rabbits, goats, dogs, cats and even a pony for the kids. He was an avid bottle collector. As a 5th generation resident of Tuolumne County area, he took pleasure in historical and genealogical research of the county and surrounding regions. Ab had a terrific sense of humor, and was a devoted family man with nine children, including two sets of twins! Thanksgivings often numbered over 35 family members - and it was those family gatherings that Ab most treasured. He was surrounded by these loved ones in his final hospice days at home.

His work spanned from a foreman for PG&E, to the county road department, finally retiring from TUD as a water tender.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years Jeannine (Pereira) Bolter, sister Elizabeth "Betsy" Eisenhauer of Sonora, along with children: Kristine Anderson and son-in-law Eric of Garden Valley, Debra Bolter of Sonora, Kevin Bolter and daughter-in-law Heather of Sonora, Kathryn Wood and son-in-law Jeff of Auburn, Scott Bolter and daughter-in-law Nichole of Fresno, Sarah Aoudia and son-in-law Brahim of Benicia, son Butch Berry of San Francisco, daughter Amy Raupach and son-in-law Paul of Vallejo, and son Stephen Berry and daughter-in-law Katherine Perry of Vallejo.

His grandchildren include EJ Anderson and wife Amanda, Ben Anderson and wife Sara, Hannah Anderson, Abigail and Albert "Bert" Bolter, Emma and Owen Bolter, Maryellen and Madilyn Wood, Lily Bolter, Mia and Zoe Raupach and Natasha Berry. He has 6 great-grandchildren: Kaliana, Izzy, Ian, Edith, Elliot and Henry Anderson.

Ab is survived by niece Tammy Eisenhauer and extended family in Northern California, Nevada and Oregon.

Ab was preceded in death by father Albert Melvin Bolter Sr., mother Louise Elizabeth (Honey) Bolter, and brother Rodney Allen Bolter.

Future memorial service to be announced in Democrat.



