Allen Casey Lehr, better known as "Al", resident of Jamestown, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home due to ongoing health complications.

Al was born on April 29, 1941 to Phillip J. Lehr and Alice Perry Lehr Long. A resident of Jamestown for the majority of his life, Al was a student of Jamestown Elementary and graduate of Sonora High School. Al was a former Sierra railroad industry employee and an original member of Rail Town 1897, before acquired by the California State Parks. After retiring from the railroad, he continued to dedicate his time as a volunteer for Railtown State Historic Park. Some of his many duties included repairing steam engines, hostling, working as a brakeman and fireman, and running the blacksmith forge. He also enjoyed providing tours to adults and school children while sharing the rich history of the railway ensuring the legacy of the railroad would continue. Over the last 15 years, many of you may have seen Al's model replica of the famous Number 3 steam train that has appeared in various parades throughout the Motherlode. To Al, Railtown was not just an organization, it became his family.

In addition to his numerous talents and contributions to the railroad, he also had a passion for playing music and singing. Al became a member of the Motherlode Banjos group in 1976 and then went on to play with the Strum and Thump Minority Banjo Band. His specialty was playing the gut bucket wash basin. The band played for fun, for profit and for charity hosting twenty very successful 49er Jam Sessions. Al continued to re-unite with his musical friends and family throughout his life. His yearly trips to play music in Fiddletown, CA and the Oregon Banjo Camp in Sweet Home, were among his favorite destinations.

Al was also known as a legendary joke and storyteller who loved to make people laugh. He was as some might call a "jack of all trades," whose unique skills enabled him to create and repair just about anything he set his mind to. When he wasn't working with trains, you could find him enjoying himself at home in Jamestown tending to his lawn and working on various projects. He was a devoted preservationist of historical artifacts including a restoration of an original Calliope Organ and Wurlitzer organ. He loved animals and was a devoted duck and dog lover above all. Al was always willing to help others in need, often taking folks in who needed a place to call home. Al Lehr saw value in just about everything and everyone. He is greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Burial arrangements made by Terzich and Wilson.









