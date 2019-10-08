Home

Alvena Leal
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
116 Bradford Street
Sonora, IL
Alvena Elizabeth Leal

Alvena Elizabeth Leal Obituary
Alvena Leal was born in San Jose on Oct. 5, 1923, to Manuel and Mary Homen. She attended Mowry's Landing one-room schoolhouse and Washington Union High School in Centerville. Alvena also attended one year at San Jose Junior College.
On Dec. 6, 1942, she married her high school sweetheart, Maurice Leal in Centerville. Alvena worked with preschool children and as an instructional aide in the lower grades at elementary schools. She was a secretary in two of the elementary schools in Centerville. Alvena managed the Mi Wuk Motor Lodge for 12 years. She also did pet/house sitting since 1986.
She belonged to many clubs and organizations including the PTA, which she was president three times. Alvena was a member of the Mi Wuk/Sugar Pine Fire Protection Auxiliary since it was organized in 1965. Through the years she served on all the offices and committees and was the president in 1977 and 1978. She was a member of the Young Ladies Institute, Patricia #79 in Sonora and the Sierra Foothills Women's Club.
Alvena is survived by her loving husband of nearly 77 years, Maury Leal; her children, Arleen Williams and Randy (Sherri) Leal; nine grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of life Mass will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 116 Bradford St., Sonora.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District Auxiliary or the Tuolumne County Humane Society.
Heuton Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019
