Longtime Sonora resident Alyse Olson passed away on Dec. 6, 2019 at Sonora Adventist Health Hospital, where she had volunteered in the Gift Shop for many years until her death. She was 94 years old.
Alyse was originally from San Jose and had worked in the field of nursing. She was a member of Discover Life Seventh Day Adventist Church and was a past secretary of the church.
Alyse is survived by her children, Eric Olson of Redlands, Karen Johnson of Walla Walla, Washington, Bob Olson of Spokane, Bill Olson of San Diego, and Donna Grimes of Sonora; grandchildren, Brandon & Curtis Terrell, Erik Johnson, Kristen Hanson, Ashley & Zachary Olson and Laura Olson; six great-grandchildren and her sister, Lucile Benson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Calvin A. Olson.
A service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Discover Life SDA Church, 40 Forest Road in Sonora.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Dec. 10, 2019