Andrew J. Bell III, otherwise known as Jay Bell, died peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Friday morning, Dec. 20, 2019, at the age of 90. He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Marlys Gustafson Bell, five children, (Alan Bell, Littleton, Massachusetts; Dr. Dawn Bell Jones, Shepherdstown, West Virginia; Michael Bell and his wife Valerie, Alameda; Christine and her husband Curtis White, San Leandro; Jeffrey David and his wife Gladys, Pioneer), 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Williams Bell, father, Andrew J Bell Jr., and sister, Janice Douglas Bell, all from Providence, Rhode Island, where he was born on June 26, 1929. Three grandsons also preceded him: Eddie Reed, Zan Bell and Aaron Hunter.
To be closer to the family in the Bay Area, Jay and Marlys Bell moved from Florida to Sonora in 2004. They looked for a place to create family gatherings. They found it in Columbia which they named "Bel Giardino," beautiful gardens in Italian.
Jay's life was dedicated to improving the lives of those who are struggling in this world. As a young man, he worked with the Urban League in Rhode Island, creating cultural awareness among young minority students, opening up job opportunities and access to union membership; and lobbying the State Legislature for fair housing and better working conditions. In his early 30s, in the 1960s he began living and working in Africa, first in Zimbabwe (then known as Southern Rhodesia) through Operation Crossroads and then with his young family, in Eritrea, Ethiopia and then Nigeria, where he was responsible for early Peace Corps operations in those countries including: supervising and supporting the U.S. volunteers, developing jobs and relationships with the countries ministries and departments, and securing the safety of his Peace Corps volunteers and staff during coups and political unrest. Later in the 1970s, he became the director for all Peace Corps operations in sub-Saharan Africa, responsible for more than 2.000 volunteers and 260 staff spread throughout 22 African countries. In the United States, he worked to improve living conditions in the cities of seven Western states through the Model Cities program, which was part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Jay was a true Renaissance man, interested in most musical genres: jazz, classical and contemporary composers, 1950's Big Bands, spirituals, gospel. He dabbled at the piano, acoustical and bass guitars, snare drums, and accordion. He was an avid photographer especially of sky, clouds and sunsets. He was also a private pilot, above average tennis player, bowler and a late-in-life golfer striving to shoot par. But most importantly was his belief in higher education for his children. He set an example of lifelong learning, earning three masters degrees and a doctorate in international education followed by an online course with England's Oxford University for advanced study when he was 75. He lived with passion, purpose and intensity that filled the room, the conversation at the dinner table and many other settings. He was an activist by nature and worked throughout his life to "make a difference" on issues of social and racial justice.
He also took pride in his military service with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. While living in Columbia, he was promoted to major in the Air Force with the American Volunteer Reserve (AVR) Honor Group, which provides military honors to departed service members.
Memorial services for Jay will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Red Church (St James Episcopal Church), in Sonora, followed by full military honors and a Celebration of Life luncheon at the Parish Hall followed by services in Providence, Rhode Island later in January when he will be laid to rest with his mother, father, his only sister, Janice and grandson, Eddie Reed. May they all rest in peace.
