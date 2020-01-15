|
|
Ann passed away on Jan. 10, 2020, following an eight-year stay at Avalon Care Center, Sonora. God bless the nurses that work at Avalon.
Ann was born in Oakland and raised with sister Kay in San Francisco and Redwood City. Ann graduated from Sequoia High School and went to work for TransOcean Airlines during the last part of the Korean War. She worked as a stewardess on Medi-Vac flights from Tokyo to Honolulu with wounded soldiers. Previously married, Ann is survived by children; Jeff Rice of Saratoga and Connie Rice Mathewson, of Oakdale.
Ann later married Ron Sloan of Sunnyvale, a marriage that lasted 46 years and found them living on a ranch in the Portola Valley and finally to Twain Harte in 1999. Ann would stay at Avalon beginning in 2012 and Ron moved to Sonora Hills to be closer soon after.
Ann is survived by husband, Ron Sloan, Sonora; sisters Kay Moreshead of San Marcos and Sheila Chima of Ventura; sons and daughters-in-law, George and Jenny Sloan, of Huntington Beach, and Mark and Linda Sloan of Palo Alto; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Sonora Hills.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020