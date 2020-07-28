Ann Hardy passed away peacefully May 6 at 101 years old. She was a lady with an everlasting smile.

Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Aug. 25, 1918, Ann was the only daughter of Anna and Dobrosla Klima. Ann told stories of riding a horse to school when she was a young girl. The family relocated to Idaho where Ann graduated from high school then took a secretarial course. She secured a job with a government agency in Phoenix when her family moved again. Not fancying the heat, she inquired about opportunities in San Francisco and was granted a transfer. Ann packed her bags and with her pioneer spirit boarded a train heading to a city where she didn't know a soul. The artistic ability within her caused her to leave this job and open a tailor business where she sewed for others and created her own clothing line,

A man she would eventually call her Southern Gentleman walked in her shop and the rest is history. She married Barry Hardy in June 1948. They remained in the Bay Area until retiring in Sonora in 1971 in the home they built on Phoenix Lake.

Ann began painting in her twenties but wasn't able to devote significant time to develop her skill. Now time was hers. Her fingers flew along with her oil paints. The landscapes were alive with animals, people and American festivities. They represented romantic settings of the 19th and 20th centuries. As the years passed she created over one thousand paintings, received top awards, was president of the Mother Lode Art Association, and became known internationally for her art. She judged competitions and taught privately. Her other artistic achievements included playing the organ and singing. She was active and devoted to her church and faith. Ann also donated generously to many charities.

Ann was adored by her fans, neighbors and many friends. In her later years she was cared for by her loving caregivers, and close neighbors Marylin and Frank Martin. She enjoyed the remainder of her days on her patio taking in the beauty of her favorite pine trees, flowers and birds. You could also hear her singing "You Are My Sunshine." And that's what Ann was to everyone around her.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband Barry Hardy, parents Anna and Dobrosla Klima, two brothers, and her domestic partner Frank Neuman.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store