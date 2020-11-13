1/
Ann Lee Florence Norgaard Milford
1933 - 2020
Ann Lee Milford, former long time Tuolumne County resident, passed away in Sulphur Oklahoma after a long battle with Alzheimer's, she was 87.
Ann was the youngest of five children born to Andrew Norgaard and Florence King (Kelly), in Minneapolis Minnesota. She was raised in Sheboygan Falls, WI and moved to California in the 1940's. Eventually she came to Tuolumne County where she worked in the family restaurant, Kelly's Kitchen and then eventually built her home and life with James "Bob" Milford. She was a member of the Sonora Moose Lodge #2183 until 2012 when she became ill and relocated to Sulphur to be cared for by her daughter and granddaughter.
Ann is survived by her two sisters Marlene Infusino of Anderson, CA. Betty Cadell of Sonora. Also, 2 children, 2 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; Sheryl Milford, Wanda Adams, Christina Sheaffer, Jacob Nau and Emma Nau all of Sulphur, OK. Mark Foy Jr. of Alva, OK and Jessica Schummer, Cole Burton and Gage Burton of La Grange/ Sonora. "We love you Nana."
No services will be held.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
