|
|
Annot Mathews Leeds, 86, beloved mother, grandmother, and aunt, died peacefully on Feb. 19 at Doctors Hospital in Modesto.
Annot was born in Los Angeles in 1933 to John H. Mathews, an attorney, and Grace (Logie) Mathews, a schoolteacher and homemaker. She was raised in Hollywood, and graduated from Pomona College in Claremont in 1955. She married Daniel Leeds in 1957. The couple raised their three sons in Cupertino.
Divorced from Dan while the boys were still in grade school, Annot continued raising them on her own. She later took a position in the electrical engineering department at Stanford University, where she worked for two decades before retiring and moving to the Lake Tulloch district of Calaveras County.
In retirement, Annot was a frequent volunteer in Jamestown at the library and at the Humane Society. She loved her family, as well as cats, books, travel, her Scottish ancestry, and her beloved Giants, 49ers, and Warriors.
Cancer took away two of Annot's three sons during her lifetime -- John in 1990, and Michael in 2016. Annot is survived by her son, Jim Leeds of Sonora; grandchildren John Leeds II (Rebecca) of Dana Point and Mikaylin Leeds of Modesto; and daughters-in-law Linda Leeds of Jamestown and Monica Leeds of Victorville. In accordance with her wishes, services will be private.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020