Antoinette Mae Kohn
1937 - 2020
Longtime Groveland resident Antoinette "Nettie" Mae Kohn went to be with her Lord and savior peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 14, 2020.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, Nettie spent the past 25 years in Groveland. She had been a Memorex and Unisys word processor and typist before retiring. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved quilting, games, traveling and was an avid reader and game show watcher. She traveled by motorhome across the United States several times visiting countless friends along the way. She also liked cruises and bus tours in other countries (Holland and the Caribbean).
Nettie is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul Kohn; children Michael Kohn (Tammy), of Groveland, Pam Burnett (Ron) and Ken Kohn, all of San Jose; grandchildren Dan, Matt, Scott, Steve, Jenny, Jason, Aliyah and Jacob; her great-grandchild Charlotte; and her brother, Cornelius Gorter (Marsha). She was preceded in death by her parents, Theresa and Cornelius Gorter, and her sister, Marlene Monge.
A memorial date is currently undetermined. Please contact the family for more information.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
