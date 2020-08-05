Longtime Sonora resident and Navy veteran Arthur "Art" Charles Jackson passed away on Aug. 4 following a battle with cancer. He was 80 years old.

Born in Boise, Idaho, Art spent the past 40 years in Sonora. He was self employed, lived life on his own terms and he died on his own terms.

Art is survived by his wife of 17 years, Sharon Jackson; children Teresa Lemons, of Sonora, and Elizabeth Bergeson, of Portland, Oregon; bonus children Daniel Allmon, of Chico, and Nicole Carte, of Clearlake; grandchildren, Sharice Lemons and Brandon Lemons, both of Jamestown, Chelsea Lemons, of Sonora, and Annelie Bergeson, of Portland; bonus grandchildren Sofia and Samuel Allmon, of Chico, and Matthew, Nicolas and Natalie Carte; and great-grandchildren Janessa, Jaxson (named after great-grandpa) and Wyatt. He is preceded in death by his mother, Naomi M. Simpson.

There are no services planned at this time.



