Arthur Charles "Art" Jackson
1939 - 2020
Longtime Sonora resident and Navy veteran Arthur "Art" Charles Jackson passed away on August 4th following a battle with cancer. He was 80 years old.
Born in Boise, Idaho, Art spent the past 40 years in Sonora. He was self employed, lived life on his own terms and he died on his own terms.
Art is survived by his wife of 17 years, Sharon Jackson; children Teresa Lemons of Sonora and Elizabeth Bergeson of Portland, Oregon; bonus children Daniel Allmon of Chico and Nicole Carte of Clearlake; grandchildren Sharice Lemons and Brandon Lemons, both of Jamestown, Chelsea Lemons of Sonora, and Annelie Bergeson of Portland; bonus grandchildren Sofia and Samuel Allmon of Chico and Matthew, Nicolas and Natalie Carte; and great-grandchildren Janessa, Jaxson (named after great-grandpa) and Wyatt. He is preceded in death by his mother Naomi M. Simpson.
There are no services planned at this time.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
