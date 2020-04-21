|
Proud to be a 4th generation Tuolumne county native, Arthur Dean Dambacher was born on Nov. 5, 1921. He was the oldest of three sons born to Charles Arthur and Leslie Divoll Dambacher and a direct descendant of John Henry Dambacher, a German immigrant who arrived in Tuolumne County in 1849 for the Gold Rush.
Arthur lived a long and accomplished life. He grew up on his family's ranch in east Sonora. While in elementary school he became a junior assistant scoutmaster. In high school he lettered in basketball, football, and track and was elected to Student Body president. He went on to attend California State University San Francisco and then University of California Berkeley and earned a doctorate in education.
To defend our country against tyranny in WWII he served in the U.S. Army AirCorps as a staff sergeant in Army Airways Communications. He was sent to the Asiatic Pacific Theater and was assigned to the invasion force on Iwo Jima. It was with a sense of pride that he saw the United States flag raised on the summit of Mt. Suribachi in the Japanese empire. His unit remained on Iwo Jima for the duration of the war. He received four medals for his service and an honorable discharge. A month later he returned to college.
His career was devoted to education as a teacher, then school administrator, then researcher. He met the love of his life, Gloria Iris Melendez in San Francisco. They were married 51 years. Upon retiring from the Berkeley Unified School District he returned to the ranch and built a home with Gloria. They had many happy years there. On Feb. 4, 1999, she preceded him in death. They are survived by five loving children, Kurt Dean, Kristine Inez, Kristal Irene, Gloria Lynn, and Kimberly Ann. They have 21 beloved grandchildren and 39 beloved great-grandchildren. His family was devoted to him and he passed peacefully at the age of 98 in the home he built, his family at his side. His ashes will be added to Gloria's and placed in the 119-year-old family pIot in the Masonic Cemetery. In time, there will be a private family service.
We love you, Papa. Rest in peace.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020