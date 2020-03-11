|
|
Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Arthur "Bim" Lewis Hastings passed on from this life on March 3, 2020 in Sonora with his family by his side. He was 83 years of age.
He was a true gentleman and a master of that lost art, good company and great conversation. Bim lived his life with honor, wisdom, strength, and loving respect for all others. Devotion to his family was his passion. He guided his sons, granddaughters, and family gently with his quiet manner and love.
Bim was born to Millicent G. Hastings and John L Hastings at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena. Bim attended elementary school and junior high in Pasadena until 1952. He then attended The Choate School in Wallingford, Connecticut, where he graduated in 1955. He attended UC Berkeley as well as Cal State Long Beach earning a B.A. in history. He was also a veteran serving in the California Air National Guard.
Bim finally relocated to Corona del Mar and began a career in real estate. There he met the love of his life, Judith J. Hastings, and was married for 52 years until his passing. In 1970 he opened Hastings & Co. Realtors, a very successful venture. In 2004 he closed his company and chose to go to work for Coldwell Banker in the same town.
In 2007 he and Judith retired and moved to Sonora to be close to their son Michael. There he was active in the T.W.A Wine Association, as well as SIRS of Twain Harte.
Bim was preceded in death by his parents Millicent and John "Count" Hastings. His brother, Loren J Hastings. Also his son Christopher J. Hastings. He leaves behind his devoted wife Judith J. Hastings; his cherished son Michael L Hastings; daughter-in-law, Melinda H. Hastings; and granddaughters Jenalee H. Hastings and Tennyson G. Hastings.
We have lost a kind, loving, and extraordinary man that fought a recently long and difficult battle to stay on this earth. He was a true legend.
Services will be held at a later date, notifications will be made. In lieu of flowers or condolences please make a contribution to the Make a Wish Foundation in honor of Christopher his son as well as Arthur.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020