Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home
225 Rose St
Sonora, CA 95370
(209) 532-3131
Barbara Jean Reh


1928 - 2020
Barbara Jean Reh Obituary
Barbara Jean Reh was born Feb. 4, 1928 in Watsonville, California and married "the boy next door," Walter Frank Reh. After his passing , Barbara moved to Sonora with her daughter. She loved mountains, animals, especially dogs, and home life. Having a fine singing voice she performed in free-admission presentations with Sonora Hills Chorus. She enjoyed lots of reading, especially Dean Koontz novels.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Patricia Reh, nieces Robyn Anderson and Debbie Beaudette and families, niece Janell Jonathan and family, and Joanna and Layne Le Comte.
Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In place of flowers, donations may be sent to Habitat For Humanity or Humane Society of Tuolumne County.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 8, 2020
