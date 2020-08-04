Barbara passed peacefully at Adventist Health in Sonora.
She was born in Flint Michigan, one of three children to Marie Bernice Burgess and Benjamin Burgess. After high school Barbara enlisted in the United States Air Force where she began her military training and career as a teletype operator. She was stationed in Washington D.C., at the Pentagon where she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Morrow, also stationed at the Pentagon, they were married in 1953. After her four year enlistment Barbara traveled with Bob to assignments in Libya, the Philippines, and many stateside assignments while raising their two children Michael and Michele. After Bob retired from the military, they settled in Pacifica. Barbara loved living near the ocean. She worked in the San Francisco banking industry for 30 years, retiring with Wells Fargo Bank.
Barbara enjoyed attending her children's sports and activities when they were young, bowling in competitive leagues, drawing, painting, and socializing with her many friends. Although it was difficult for them to leave Pacifica, in 2012 Barbara and Bob moved to Twain Harte to be close to family.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 66 years Bob Morrow of Sonora, son, Michael Morrow of Citrus Heights, daughter, Michele Primrose and son in law, Joel Primrose of Twain Harte, grandchildren; Eric Primrose, Mia Primrose, Donovan Morrow and Connor Morrow, great grandchildren; Aryana Rice-Primrose and Waylon Morrow, nieces and nephews; Katherine Blue, Lynette, Blue, Richard Blue, Danielle Burgess, Rusty Burgess of Texas, and dear friends Karen and Bill Morgan, formerly of Pacifica.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Benjamin Burgess, sister Carol Blue and brother Robert Burgess.
Mom, you were dearly loved, you will be greatly missed.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Research Foundation alzfdn.org
or your favorite charity
.